Ferguson plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ferguson plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FERGY shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America raised Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.36. 113,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,032. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.