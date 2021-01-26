Gossip Coin (GOSS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.00

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. During the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. Gossip Coin has a total market capitalization of $20,794.66 and $6.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gossip Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00022631 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Gossip Coin Profile

Gossip Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

Gossip Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

