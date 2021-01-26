Scala Hits One Day Volume of $2,590.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. Scala has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $2,590.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00052697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00127848 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00071825 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00280566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00069173 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00037483 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala's total supply is 13,470,170,886 coins and its circulating supply is 9,670,170,886 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io.

The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

