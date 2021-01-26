Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVGW shares. National Securities started coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

CVGW traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.69. 682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,671. Calavo Growers has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $81.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $234.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 266.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 38.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

