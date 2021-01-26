Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Rattler Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

NASDAQ RTLR traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $10.30. 7,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,862. Rattler Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.07.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $96.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 116,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the period. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

