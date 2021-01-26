Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $682,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $55.44 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

