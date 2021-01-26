Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 12 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $17,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 13.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,691 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $2,099,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Booking during the third quarter valued at $217,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. boosted its stake in Booking by 43.2% during the third quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $9.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,027.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $83.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,290.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,143.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,892.60.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $45.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,926.07.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

