Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 88.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,426,768 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $379,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,409 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 54.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,142,572 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $330,065,000 after acquiring an additional 756,052 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 13.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,131,315 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $174,268,000 after acquiring an additional 134,583 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SEA by 25.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029,654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $158,608,000 after acquiring an additional 211,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 314.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,874 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $154,791,000 after acquiring an additional 762,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.82.

SE traded down $6.44 on Tuesday, hitting $222.24. 39,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,388,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.35 and its 200 day moving average is $165.29. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $240.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.30 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

