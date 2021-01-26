Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Position Raised by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 334.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Square were worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Square by 30.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,920 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Square by 108.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,127 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Square during the third quarter worth approximately $80,726,000. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Square by 140.2% in the third quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 787,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,979,000 after buying an additional 459,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 623.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,766,000 after buying an additional 184,313 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SQ traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $212.73. 106,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,060,582. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.69 and its 200 day moving average is $177.64. The stock has a market cap of $95.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $246.49.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. 140166 upped their price target on Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist upped their price target on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Square in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.71.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.74, for a total value of $20,274,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.72, for a total transaction of $45,144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,749,606.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,463,655 shares of company stock valued at $308,949,093 in the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

