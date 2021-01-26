PFG Advisors Sells 237 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 1.0% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Danaher were worth $5,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,615,000 after buying an additional 92,380 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 339,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,372,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.38.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.59. 14,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674,078. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $248.32. The company has a market cap of $168.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

