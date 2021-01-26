TruWealth Advisors LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,281,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,412,000 after acquiring an additional 115,008 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,993,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,901,000 after acquiring an additional 193,890 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,968,000 after acquiring an additional 634,410 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,532,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,761,000 after acquiring an additional 175,800 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,547,000 after acquiring an additional 611,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.28. The stock had a trading volume of 52,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,117. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.60. The firm has a market cap of $102.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $200.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caterpillar from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.45.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

