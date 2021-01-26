The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 117.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.8% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total transaction of $488,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares in the company, valued at $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock worth $555,339,595. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.58.

Shares of EL traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,829. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $267.20.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

