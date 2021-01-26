iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,575,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 34,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 426.5% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.54. 733,115 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average of $50.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.