TruWealth Advisors LLC Takes $6.83 Million Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 68,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,828,000. Entergy makes up approximately 1.0% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Entergy by 3.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,863,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,931,000 after buying an additional 331,712 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 8.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,606,000 after buying an additional 325,941 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Entergy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,106,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,571,000 after buying an additional 28,634 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Entergy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,142,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,604,000 after buying an additional 19,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Entergy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 884,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,194,000 after buying an additional 45,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,364. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.55. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $135.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Entergy from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

