TruWealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.64 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $243.37. 14,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,202. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.89. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $247.58.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.