SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stake Reduced by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 1,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 10,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $309.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,370. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $182.10 and a 12 month high of $312.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $305.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.29.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

