CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Hits New 52-Week High at $125.24

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $125.24 and last traded at $125.13, with a volume of 16128 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.96.

KMX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.63.

Get CarMax alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.20.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $2,501,901.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,666.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $1,369,933.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,635.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 386,646 shares of company stock valued at $43,820,955. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,601,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,369,000 after buying an additional 138,564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 29.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,470,000 after buying an additional 711,207 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,215,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,683,000 after buying an additional 14,302 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,080,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,324,000 after buying an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,033,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,618,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.