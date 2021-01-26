Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Holdings Raised by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 415.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $501,504.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yulun Wang sold 6,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,221,689.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,189.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,354 shares of company stock valued at $57,265,594 in the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $283.44. The stock had a trading volume of 60,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,806. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.53. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.76 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.56 and a twelve month high of $294.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDOC. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.39.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

