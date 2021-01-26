TruWealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.23 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 26.9% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $200,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in Broadcom by 0.6% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 36,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,346,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Broadcom by 5.8% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 2.6% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Argus upped their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.59.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $465.64. The company had a trading volume of 10,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $470.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $436.05 and a 200-day moving average of $374.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $220,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total transaction of $30,484,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,333 shares of company stock valued at $106,085,379 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

