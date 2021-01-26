Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,180 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Starbucks by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,303 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 21,515 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Starbucks by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 75,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $990,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431,029. The company has a market capitalization of $121.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.22. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,791.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

