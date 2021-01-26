ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.05

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.05 and last traded at $19.30, with a volume of 2035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EPIX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ESSA Pharma from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of ESSA Pharma from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $610.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.90.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Caxton Corp acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $1,869,000. Blackstone Group Inc raised its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,573,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,654,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 175.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 220,954 shares during the last quarter. 63.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.