Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Shares Gap Down to $4.16

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.16, but opened at $3.90. Vinco Ventures shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 5,062 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Vinco Ventures alerts:

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter.

Vinco Ventures, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company offers toys, plush, homewares, and electronics to retailers, distributors, and manufacturers through e-commerce channels.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Vinco Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinco Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.