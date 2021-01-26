Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Sets New 52-Week High at $294.12

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $294.12 and last traded at $294.12, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $293.28.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $283.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

