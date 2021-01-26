MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Shares Gap Down to $26.78

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.78, but opened at $24.50. MingZhu Logistics shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 225 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98.

About MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ)

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company provides dedicated truckload services to sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for MingZhu Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MingZhu Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.