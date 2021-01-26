Dusk Network Trading Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $18.88 million and $1.21 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0642 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,995,333 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

