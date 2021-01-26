Power Index Pool Token Trading Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. In the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Power Index Pool Token token can currently be bought for about $2.70 or 0.00008498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Power Index Pool Token has a market capitalization of $540,352.32 and approximately $78,719.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00052723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00128573 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00072213 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00282281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00069547 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00037374 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Token Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 tokens. Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

