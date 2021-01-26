Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,042.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00041231 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00150321 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000274 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00010583 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00010424 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

