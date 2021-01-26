Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 61,335 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.9% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $133,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.31.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $8,623,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,426,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,348,593,388.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 488,854 shares of company stock valued at $154,997,378 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA stock opened at $329.19 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $338.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.29.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

