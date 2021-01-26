Peak Financial Management Inc. Buys 4,472 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $55.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,169. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $56.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.10.

