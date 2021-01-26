Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $14.75 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,181 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.48.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,972. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.33. The firm has a market cap of $149.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

