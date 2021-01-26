Peak Financial Management Inc. Acquires 1,944 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 102.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $713,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

DSI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.28. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,309. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $73.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.19.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

