Guinness Asset Management LTD Grows Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,020 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.1% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,256.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total transaction of $901,840.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,647,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,748 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,062 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $523.58.

ADBE stock opened at $473.44 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $227.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

