MEMBERS Trust Co Sells 283 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

MEMBERS Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,111 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 57.6% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 206.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT stock opened at $146.20 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $413.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.74 and a 200-day moving average of $141.08.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $13,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,871,771.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.28.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.