Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,540 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.08% of Chubb worth $53,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,038,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,444,000 after purchasing an additional 290,805 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,285,000 after purchasing an additional 580,742 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,383,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,803,000 after acquiring an additional 137,617 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,007,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 962,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,707,000 after purchasing an additional 80,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total transaction of $1,699,777.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,369 shares in the company, valued at $29,820,735.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $3,586,033.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chubb from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.72.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $152.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

