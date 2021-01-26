General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 322,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 25,477 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in General Electric by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 41,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 9,626.4% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 87,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 86,926 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in General Electric by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 747,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 106,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE:GE opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.