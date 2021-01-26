Chapman Investment Management LLC Has $5.64 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for about 3.7% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,012,541,000 after acquiring an additional 712,842 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ecolab by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $896,587,000 after buying an additional 582,990 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,466,000 after buying an additional 100,616 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,894,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,605,000 after buying an additional 30,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,635,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,858,000 after buying an additional 629,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.76. 5,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,639. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.71 and a 200 day moving average of $206.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of -57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $32,654,631.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,631 shares in the company, valued at $150,726,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.57.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

