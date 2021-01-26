iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 192,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,395,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 63,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,045,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 62,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $127.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,887. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $128.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.14.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

