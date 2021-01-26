Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $129.99 Million

Equities analysts predict that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will post sales of $129.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SJW Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.98 million. SJW Group posted sales of $125.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year sales of $558.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $556.00 million to $561.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $581.00 million, with estimates ranging from $569.00 million to $592.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $165.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.23 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 7.71%.

SJW has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

In related news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $67,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew F. Walters sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $328,851.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,448 shares of company stock valued at $433,747. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 48.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 45.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SJW traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.52. 792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.05. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $74.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

