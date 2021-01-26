Columbus Macro LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 99.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.9% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $31.77. 339,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,785,035. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average is $26.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $131.35 billion, a PE ratio of 85.89, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on WFC shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

