Columbus Macro LLC Purchases 30,410 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 99.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Round Hill Asset Management grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 35,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $31.77. The stock had a trading volume of 339,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,785,035. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

