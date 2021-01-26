Columbus Macro LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $592,000. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.53. The company had a trading volume of 28,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,195. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.42. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $78.82 and a 12-month high of $97.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.388 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

