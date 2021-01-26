General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 97.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GD traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.70. 12,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,857. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.52. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $190.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.53.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

