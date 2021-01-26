Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $3.49 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 332.1% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,478,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,697 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 975,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,924,000 after buying an additional 2,010,777 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,941,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,500,000 after buying an additional 274,385 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 131.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 320,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,846,000 after buying an additional 182,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,124,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.35. 14,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,288,643. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $145.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.