Peak Financial Management Inc. Sells 969 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Peak Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 9.5% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $25,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.53. The stock had a trading volume of 70,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,496. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.96. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $202.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

