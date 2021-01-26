Peak Financial Management Inc. Buys 5,669 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 206,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $7,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 16,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 197,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 168,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHC stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.60. 1,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,584. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.17. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $38.93.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

