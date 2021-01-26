Peak Financial Management Inc. Acquires 5,000 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,441,914 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.63 and its 200 day moving average is $63.70. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

