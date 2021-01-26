PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Receives $35.06 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.06.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPD. Truist initiated coverage on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PPD from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

PPD stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.75. 5,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 232.67. PPD has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $37.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.77.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPD will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PPD by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,217,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,622,000 after acquiring an additional 821,681 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PPD by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 33,443 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPD by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPD during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,878,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPD by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 794,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,281,000 after buying an additional 554,693 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PPD

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

