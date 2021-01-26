RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 8.03%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.86. The stock had a trading volume of 44,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,337. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $20.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average is $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

RBB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of RBB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. RBB Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

