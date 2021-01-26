$113.85 Million in Sales Expected for Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) will post $113.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.70 million and the lowest is $106.00 million. Great Western Bancorp posted sales of $120.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year sales of $463.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $459.00 million to $469.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $467.77 million, with estimates ranging from $448.54 million to $484.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Great Western Bancorp.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GWB shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of GWB stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.68. 1,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,997. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Great Western Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $32.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 47.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 26,628 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 25.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 781,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 159,646 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 447,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 19,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Western Bancorp (GWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.