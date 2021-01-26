Royal Bank of Canada Boosts The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $50.00

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their target price on The AZEK from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Get The AZEK alerts:

NYSE AZEK traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $41.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.42. The AZEK has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.92.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $263.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The AZEK will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $1,382,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,897.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $910,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.